Expert Explains How Mail-In Voting Will Be Affected By Cuts In USPS Overtime

Pro Publica's Jessica Huseman explains how and why mail-in voting could be impacted with policy changes at the USPS.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
ProPublica reporter Jessica Huseman was on CNN's New Day this morning to talk about the capacity of the United States Postal Service.

She called the Trump administration's pledge to stop removing sorters and mail boxes "a PR stunt."

She said those plans have been in place for a long time and most of them predate the Trump administration. They're not the real problem at all, she said.

The real problem, Huseman said, is Louis DeJoy's decision to cut overtime, which is what gets our letters and packages to us in a timely manner.

"The capacity is certainly there, but these policy changes about overtime and about multiple runs could really hamper the ability of ballots to get from Point A to Point B."

In the meantime:

