Expert Explains How Mail-In Voting Will Be Affected By Cuts In USPS Overtime

ProPublica reporter Jessica Huseman was on CNN's New Day this morning to talk about the capacity of the United States Postal Service.

She called the Trump administration's pledge to stop removing sorters and mail boxes "a PR stunt."

She said those plans have been in place for a long time and most of them predate the Trump administration. They're not the real problem at all, she said.

The real problem, Huseman said, is Louis DeJoy's decision to cut overtime, which is what gets our letters and packages to us in a timely manner.

"The capacity is certainly there, but these policy changes about overtime and about multiple runs could really hamper the ability of ballots to get from Point A to Point B."

In the meantime:

INBOX: Top House Dem Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Ted Lieu are urging the FBI “to evaluate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, or Members of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, committed any crimes in light of nationwide delays and issues with USPS.” — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 17, 2020

The potential effectiveness of an order issued Sunday to stop the removal of United States Postal Service sorting machines is now in question. https://t.co/GsV92Nd48P — CNN (@CNN) August 17, 2020

Several states say they are considering legal action against the Trump administration and the United States Postal Service to stop them from using new operational changes that could slow mail service leading up to the presidential election https://t.co/CpvoVR1cMN — CNN (@CNN) August 17, 2020

One USPS carrier says he’s not worried about the agency handling mail-in voting—yet. https://t.co/S50CeFviwN — Slate (@Slate) August 17, 2020