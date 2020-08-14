Susan Collins Expresses 'Concerns' Over Delays In Mail Delivery

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is at it again, writing her not so sternly-worded letters of 'concern' over Trump's criminal behavior. The internet let her have it.
Source: MSN
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) called on the postmaster general Thursday to address "delays in mail delivery" that have been reported following the Trump administration's efforts to change some operational procedures at the U.S. Postal Service.
In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the senator wrote that though she supports returning the Postal Service to a financially stable path, it cannot be done at the expense of Americans.
"I write to request that you promptly address the delays in mail delivery that have occurred following recent operational changes at the United States Postal Service (USPS)," wrote Collins. "I have talked to postal employees and received calls from my constituents in Maine who expressed concern regarding the delays in delivery of critically needed mail, including prescriptions."
"I share the goal of putting the USPS back on a financially sustainable path," she added. "However, this goal cannot be achieved by shortchanging service to the public."
Collins told WGME in Maine she disagrees “very strongly” with Trump on this. “Now is not the time to be cutting back services,” saying she disagrees “very strongly” with the President, calling the Postal Service “absolutely essential.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 13, 2020
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) writes a letter to the postmaster general saying she is concerned about the recent operational changes and the resulting delays in mail delivery. pic.twitter.com/WDI2hMxqSz
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 14, 2020
And the reaction.
81 more days before Susan Collins' mildly concerned ass gets kicked to the curb by Maine voters.
And I'm not concerned one bit, are you?
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 14, 2020
Concerns! My GOD. I’ll bet the Postmonster General learned HIS lesson. https://t.co/1OIeCuTb2E
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 14, 2020
BREAKING: In the latest poll of the U.S. Senate race in Maine, Democratic Maine Speaker of the House is leading GOP Senator Susan Collins by 8 points!
RETWEET if you support Speaker Gideon as she runs to beat Collins and take back the U.S. Senate from Mitch McConnell! pic.twitter.com/9fki4BckXN
— Protect Robert Mueller ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) August 14, 2020