Politics
Fox News Is Setting Up Jake Tapper For A Hit Piece

Just two days after CNN’s Jake Tapper shredded Rep. Jim Jordan over his deceptively-edited video smearing CNN reporters, Fox News seems poised to retaliate on behalf of Dear Leader Trump and his House bestie.
By NewsHound Ellen
2 days ago by Karoli Kuns
In case you missed Tapper dismantling Jordan's BS, followed by a fiery demand for an apology, here’s what Tapper said Tuesday night, in response to Jordan's fake-news video at the Judiciary Committee hearing with Bill Barr:

Our reporters Diane Gallagher and Josh Campbell as you saw accurately described the protests as peaceful and often exploding into something else, including violence at night. But Congressman Jordan, you just quoted the part of what they said, that said peaceful protests when that wasn’t the full context. That’s not what they said. They weren’t calling violent protests peaceful. Congressman Jordan, you did a disservice to them. And more importantly, you did a disservice to the American people and you did a disservice to the truth. Congressman Jordan, you owe them and anyone else whose comments you completely misrepresented today on Capitol Hill, you owe them an apology. Any person of honor, any person who cares about the truth would do that. I guess we’ll see what you’re going to do.

As C&L’s Karoli Kuns rightly noted, Jordan “will never ever apologize” because his goal is to “make every Black Lives Matter demonstration seem violent and dark” while ignoring the violent acts of white supremacists. I’ll add that he also aims to make any media not shilling for Trump look like an accomplice.

So speaking of shilling for Trump, with Tapper’s fact checking having gone viral (even Fox reported on it), the network is suddenly looking for ways to smear and discredit him and CNN.

Tapper has the proof right here:

Tapper spoke truth to power. We should all have his back.

