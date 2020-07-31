Fox News Is Setting Up Jake Tapper For A Hit Piece

In case you missed Tapper dismantling Jordan's BS, followed by a fiery demand for an apology, here’s what Tapper said Tuesday night, in response to Jordan's fake-news video at the Judiciary Committee hearing with Bill Barr:
As C&L’s Karoli Kuns rightly noted, Jordan “will never ever apologize” because his goal is to “make every Black Lives Matter demonstration seem violent and dark” while ignoring the violent acts of white supremacists. I’ll add that he also aims to make any media not shilling for Trump look like an accomplice.
So speaking of shilling for Trump, with Tapper’s fact checking having gone viral (even Fox reported on it), the network is suddenly looking for ways to smear and discredit him and CNN.
Tapper has the proof right here:
A veteran friend just sent me this; Fox is apparently contacting veterans whose stories i told in The Outpost. Apparently they’re working on a other hit piece. The veteran’s reply is in blue. pic.twitter.com/0VTtK5ApK4
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 30, 2020
Tapper spoke truth to power. We should all have his back.