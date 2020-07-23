2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Fox Sports Is Also Bullsh*t

Games on FOX Sports will have virtual crowds and pumped-in crowd noise in order to create a simulated atmosphere.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Considering their cable news channel, is anyone at all surprised by this move? I'm not. Perhaps Trump can use the same technology for the Republican National Convention next month. He could have a million "fans."

Source: The Score

Fans will not be in attendance when MLB's delayed season starts Thursday, but FOX Sports wants those at home to still feel like they're watching a full ballpark.

Games on FOX Sports will have virtual crowds and pumped-in crowd noise in order to create a simulated atmosphere, the network announced Thursday, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily.

"We wanted to make it as normal as possible - this is what a Major League Baseball game should look and feel like," said FOX Sports executive Brad Zager. "What we're going for is normalcy and authenticity. We're not trying to fool anybody. If there's a few seconds where we can make it feel like a Major League Baseball stadium, that's what we're going for."

The network also carries NFL games, and FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks said he's been in talks with the football league about using the same technology when its season begins in September.

Here's a teaser for how virtual crowds will look at MLB games:

