Judge Napolitano: Trump 'Lost Both Cases' In The Supreme Court Over His Tax Returns

Regarding both of today's Supreme Court rulings about presidential tax returns:

Fox News' Senior legal analyst Judge Napolitano had some bad news for Donald Trump, via Fox's "America's Newsroom.

"The president lost both cases," Napolitano said.

Napolitano criticized Trump's lawyers for taking the position that the president is immune from any kind of compliance with either prosecutors in a criminal matter, or the Congress.

That has been Trump's entire political stance on everything. He's a king and unaccountable to oversight of any kind.

Judge Napolitano continued, "The court found the need to say no, you are not immune and the government is entitled to this information."

"The question is, are these subpoenas too broad -- did they take into account that you are an equal branch with the Congress? So I don't think the president will be happy with either of these," he said.

Napolitano remarked that he doubts the three congressional committee subpoenas for the Secretary of the Treasury will be resolved anytime soon, but he believes the first case is a great danger to Trump.

"I think the first one -- which is the one that is more troubling, I think, to the president -- that's the subpoena for his ten years of his records by Cy Vance, the DA in Manhattan-- I think that can be resolved before Election Day."

Said grand jury testimony is sealed, but it would be naïve to think nothing would be leaked.

He praised both of Trump's appointees to the Supreme Court for following the Constitution, the role of the president, and our history on both rulings.

"I think they did the right thing," Napolitano said.

So do we.

But Trump does not, and he is whining up a storm on Twitter.