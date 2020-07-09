Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Has Epic Twitter Meltdown Over Supreme Court Ruling On His Tax Returns

Whining, crying and airing his grievances was Trump's response to the Supreme Court.
By John Amato

[Above, the Jimmy Kimmel deep fake never gets old. -- eds.]

Trump went ballistic after the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 he must release his tax returns.

And of course, he took some extra "executive time" to engage in a Twitter rant filled with pity, misspellings, paranoia and grievances.

It's not fair, witch hunt, political prosecution, corrupt SDNY, Obama spied on me, BUT NOT ME, GOP refuses to help, Comey, McCabe, and he ended with I'm the greatest president.

This is not a U.S. leader, but a crybaby pretending to be a president.

He can't hide his toys under his bed anymore, because he knows he made a mess and broke them to pieces.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us