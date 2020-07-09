Trump Has Epic Twitter Meltdown Over Supreme Court Ruling On His Tax Returns

[Above, the Jimmy Kimmel deep fake never gets old. -- eds.]

Trump went ballistic after the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 he must release his tax returns.

And of course, he took some extra "executive time" to engage in a Twitter rant filled with pity, misspellings, paranoia and grievances.

The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAIGHT...and nothing happens to them. This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

....No Republican Senate Judiciary response, NO “JUSTICE”, NO FBI, NO NOTHING. Major horror show REPORTS on Comey & McCabe, guilty as hell, nothing happens. Catch Obama & Biden cold, nothing. A 3 year, $45,000,000 Mueller HOAX, failed - investigated everything.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

....Won all against the Federal Government and the Democrats send everything to politically corrupt New York, which is falling apart with everyone leaving, to give it a second, third and fourth try. Now the Supreme Court gives a delay ruling that they would never have given... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

....for another President. This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT. We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS. But despite this, I have done more than any President in history in first 3 1/2 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

It's not fair, witch hunt, political prosecution, corrupt SDNY, Obama spied on me, BUT NOT ME, GOP refuses to help, Comey, McCabe, and he ended with I'm the greatest president.

This is not a U.S. leader, but a crybaby pretending to be a president.

He can't hide his toys under his bed anymore, because he knows he made a mess and broke them to pieces.