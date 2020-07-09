Trump Has Epic Twitter Meltdown Over Supreme Court Ruling On His Tax Returns

[Above, the Jimmy Kimmel deep fake never gets old. -- eds.]
Trump went ballistic after the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 he must release his tax returns.
And of course, he took some extra "executive time" to engage in a Twitter rant filled with pity, misspellings, paranoia and grievances.
It's not fair, witch hunt, political prosecution, corrupt SDNY, Obama spied on me, BUT NOT ME, GOP refuses to help, Comey, McCabe, and he ended with I'm the greatest president.
This is not a U.S. leader, but a crybaby pretending to be a president.
He can't hide his toys under his bed anymore, because he knows he made a mess and broke them to pieces.