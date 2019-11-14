Appeals Court Again Rules Trump Must Turn Over Tax Returns To House

For the second time, an appeals court told Trump yesterday his accounting firm must turn over his tax returns to the House. Via CNN:

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday that a panel of eight judges out of 11 voted against allowing Trump to continue his appeal.

The decision is another loss stacked against Trump, after federal judges have repeatedly rebuked him and greenlighted the House's effort as it also pursues his impeachment. The case, if Trump loses again with the Supreme Court, could deliver his tax returns or closely related financial documents into the hands of House Democrats.

The opinion reiterates the strong signal the court sent last month, when it upheld a lower court ruling that Trump's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA must comply with a House subpoena of his tax documents and turn over eight years of accounting records.

Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow said Wednesday that they will appeal the decision to Supreme Court, noting "well reasoned dissent" from three judges to Wednesday's opinion.