Mike's Blog Round Up

All the links that are fit to print.
By M. Bouffant
It's the "Find Something New" Edition!

You'll need the proverbial cigarette after the Rude Pundit's take on Trump's Rose Garden thing.

First Draft, meanwhile, reacts to Louisiana Sen. Kennedy's suggestion that people "using children as pawns" can "kiss his ass".

The New York Crank is back, w/ a new left hip and advice for Americans.

Yastreblyansky on "Wrongthink". Idjits involved: Andrew Sullivan, Bari Weiss, Ben Shapiro.

Bonus: "Lock up the Boomers", sez Floriduh (Congress)Man Matt Gaetz, from Oliver Willis.

M. Bouffant did this. Suggestions & submissions (for this feature only) to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

