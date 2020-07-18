Rev. Al Sharpton: Trump Should 'Get On His Knees And Repent' For His Racist Crimes

It should surprise no one that the day after two great civil rights icons have passed away, Trump has not spoken their names, and instead took the opportunity to spend the day golfing. Honestly, no one wants to see or hear this man speak the revered names of Rep. John Lewis or Rev. C.T. Vivian, as anything Trump says, anyone he tries to honor, he ends up defiling.

Joy Reid said as much to Rev. Al Sharpton this morning, but he had even harsher advice for Trump, who'd rather read the words of Hitler than Martin Luther King, Jr.

REID: Two more quick questions before I let you go. First of all, you know the president. You've known him a long time. Does it surprise you that he's golfing this morning? I don't know if you agree with me, that probably golfing is best, because he's disparaged John Lewis in such a vicious way in the past, has been so cruel to him in the way he's spoken about him. I'm actually relieved he's not saying anything. I think he should just not say anything. Do you think I'm wrong? REV. SHARPTON: I certainly agree. He disparaged him, he called him out of his name, he tweeted on him. And he's probably doing the best thing that he could, to go and golf because that's where he is, that's where his head is. If he had any kind of respect and regard for the American people, he would go to the King memorial and get on his knees and repent for the things that he has done against Dr. King and against John Lewis. But he does not have that in him. We've all made mistakes. He has made them, continues to make them and he has institutionalized them. And I just wish that John Lewis had lived to see the voters that he fought for rise up and answer Mr. Trump in November. REID: And I should note that somebody on the staff in the White House has decided to have the flags lowered to half-mast on federal buildings. And so, at least someone there understands optics. That's been done.

Repenting, though, usually is accompanied by an understanding that one has done something wrong, and that is not a level of intellectual or emotional maturity Trump has ever reached — though most five- and six-year-olds have.