Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Suspect In Killing Of Judge's Son Was A Men's Rights Activist Who Filed Suit Over Draft

Roy Den Hollander had a case—a challenge to the military’s male-only draft—pending before Salas, according to court documents. He also sued a regular on Opie & Anthony for making jokes about him.
By Susie Madrak

Via the Daily Beast, more on the FedEx shooter of a federal judge's son and husband:

The gunman who shot the husband and son of a federal judge in New Jersey is believed to be a lawyer and men’s rights activist who was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later, two law-enforcement sources told The Daily Beast.

Roy Den Hollander was discovered in the upstate New York town of Rockland, the sources said. He had a case—a challenge to the military’s male-only draft—pending before Salas, according to court documents.

Hollander described himself on his website as an anti-feminist. “Now is the time for all good men to fight for their rights before they have no rights left,” it said.

His emergence as the suspect is a shocking twist in the Sunday night shooting—when a man possibly dressed as a FedEx delivery driver showed up on Judge Esther Salas’ doorstep in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Daniel Anderl, 20, the judge’s only child, who was home from college, was shot through the heart and did not survive the attack, according to the town mayor.

His father, criminal-defense lawyer Mark Anderl, 63, was said to be in critical condition after surgery.

