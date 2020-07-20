Trump 2020 Adviser Runs To Fox News To Soothe His Boss' Fragile Ego

Former Trump 2016 campaign aide turned CNN contributor and now Trump 2020 campaign adviser is an all around rotten person in general, which I guess it what it takes to be able to go on the air and stomach lying for someone as corrupt and also just an all around horrible person as well, like Trump.

The poll numbers have been looking absolutely horrible for Trump in recent days, his campaign recently demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale, and as CNN has reported, there are signs his base may have finally had enough of him with his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, but according to Trump and Miller, those polls are just "fake news," with Miller accusing the media of using them to try to suppress his turnout.

Never mind that the opposite would be true if you don't want your voters to get complacent, but up is down and down is up in Trump-world, so let's not a little pesky thing like facts get in the way of their spin. I'm not sure what purpose this gaslighting from Miller serves other than to soothe his boss' fragile ego, but here's his ridiculous exchange with Fox's Howard Kurtz trying to convince the audience that things are just going splendidly with the campaign.

KURTZ: Brad Parscale, who as you know recently stepped down as campaign manager, has replaced by Bill Stepien, he said in a statement just the other day, the media is a criminal network that has very you few honest people. Now do you agree with that? Criminal? You were a contributor at CNN for a while. Do you think Jeff Zucker is running a criminal network? Are most of us criminals? Are we breaking the law? How do you defend that? MILLER: Well I don't, Howie. That's not my opinion. That's not how I perceive the media. Look, I like to give it back as much as I take it, and have some good, strong push-back. I do think when we talk about some of the polls that are out there, I do think there is a concerted effort to intentionally try to suppress president Trump's vote, but that's not how I refer to the media. And I think most folks in the media are trying to do a good job. But there are certain folks who are intentionally trying to suppress the president's vote, absolutely.

After a brief exchange over Trump's racist remarks during an interview with Catherine Herridge, the topic turned back to trump's poll numbers, and Miller once again attacked the media for supposedly trying to suppress Trump's vote, doubling down on his boss' assertion that all these terrible numbers for trump are “fake polls” as trump told Chris Wallace during a train wreck interview that aired earlier the same day on Fox.