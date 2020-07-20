2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Trump 2020 Adviser Runs To Fox News To Soothe His Boss' Fragile Ego

Trump 2020 campaign adviser Jason Miller made an appearance on Fox's Media Buzz Sunday to assure his boss that all of those terrible poll numbers they keep seeing are really just a plot by the evil "liberal media" to suppress his turnout.
By Heather
Former Trump 2016 campaign aide turned CNN contributor and now Trump 2020 campaign adviser is an all around rotten person in general, which I guess it what it takes to be able to go on the air and stomach lying for someone as corrupt and also just an all around horrible person as well, like Trump.

The poll numbers have been looking absolutely horrible for Trump in recent days, his campaign recently demoted campaign manager Brad Parscale, and as CNN has reported, there are signs his base may have finally had enough of him with his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, but according to Trump and Miller, those polls are just "fake news," with Miller accusing the media of using them to try to suppress his turnout.

Never mind that the opposite would be true if you don't want your voters to get complacent, but up is down and down is up in Trump-world, so let's not a little pesky thing like facts get in the way of their spin. I'm not sure what purpose this gaslighting from Miller serves other than to soothe his boss' fragile ego, but here's his ridiculous exchange with Fox's Howard Kurtz trying to convince the audience that things are just going splendidly with the campaign.

KURTZ: Brad Parscale, who as you know recently stepped down as campaign manager, has replaced by Bill Stepien, he said in a statement just the other day, the media is a criminal network that has very you few honest people. Now do you agree with that? Criminal? You were a contributor at CNN for a while. Do you think Jeff Zucker is running a criminal network? Are most of us criminals? Are we breaking the law? How do you defend that?

MILLER: Well I don't, Howie. That's not my opinion. That's not how I perceive the media. Look, I like to give it back as much as I take it, and have some good, strong push-back. I do think when we talk about some of the polls that are out there, I do think there is a concerted effort to intentionally try to suppress president Trump's vote, but that's not how I refer to the media. And I think most folks in the media are trying to do a good job. But there are certain folks who are intentionally trying to suppress the president's vote, absolutely.

After a brief exchange over Trump's racist remarks during an interview with Catherine Herridge, the topic turned back to trump's poll numbers, and Miller once again attacked the media for supposedly trying to suppress Trump's vote, doubling down on his boss' assertion that all these terrible numbers for trump are “fake polls” as trump told Chris Wallace during a train wreck interview that aired earlier the same day on Fox.

KURTZ: Here's another question, which is if you look at the polls out today, Fox News poll has the president trailing Biden by 8 points. That's an improvement for the president. Washington Post says 15 points. There's some of these... there's a wide range there. The president said in the Wallace interview these are fake polls. My question to you, particularly in light of the campaign shakeup is, is your guy now the underdog?

MILLER: No. We run every day like we're the underdog. And we work hard and always fight as though we're trailing. That's how we did it in 2016. That's how president Trump is doing it in 2020. And by the way, I think we're going to win.

But hold on here for a moment, because I want to break down these polls. Now, one important question for you, Howie, do you think that from 2016 until now that 27% of all Republicans have just vanished into thin air? Do you think that's the case?

KURTZ: Go ahead and make your case.

MILLER: Okay, because that's exactly what The Washington Post/ABC poll is saying. The exits both in 2016 and in 2018, including even CNN's exists had Republicans at 33%. The Washington Pose/ABC poll has it at 24%. That's a 27% decrease. No! 27% of Republicans haven't magically disappeared.

But that's what some folks in the media, not all, but some, want to do to intentionally drive down and suppress president Trump's vote. It's ridiculous. Our numbers show it's either tied or leading in every place that we need to get to 270. Confident about where we are Howie.

