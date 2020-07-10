When Trump's In Trouble, Conspiracy Theories Pop Up. This One's A Real Doozy

Here we go again. Trump loses control of his tax returns, his polling numbers are in the tank, and suddenly, a new sex-trafficking conspiracy comes to light.

Look at this #Wayfair insanity, being pushed on TikTok and Twitter:

This Wayfair child trafficking has me in a DEEP black hole pic.twitter.com/xzT5wdOv2j — priscilla (@prizzkilla) July 10, 2020

Guess who owns 40m in wayfair stock?



Soros Fund Management LLC — Victoria (@VictoriaKropf) July 10, 2020

so someone on twt noticed that there were 19 different closet/cabinets being sold for extraordinarily high prices (considering its a cabinet) on wayfair and each of them were titled a different girls name. other ppl have noticed the same thing w other items on the website too + — whoops (@voyageyikes) July 10, 2020

alsooo when you search the item code on a search engine other than google it takes you to photos of little girls and links w pedophilia in the name. it's really fucked up honestly — whoops (@voyageyikes) July 10, 2020

Some sane people try to intervene:

That screenshot was faked. Searching the model numbers doesn’t do that at all — Who Needs A Reason Show (@Whoneedsareason) July 10, 2020

Don’t you dare ruin their fantastical journey to stop the evils of the world, that are run though cabinet sales... on wayfair... you know, the dark corners of the inter-webs. That doesn’t sound insane does it? — Jason Sperry (@TheJasonSperry) July 10, 2020

That first image is very suspicious for not including the search field and for lying about the SKU number. (Literally says that it is the Manufacturer Part Number.)



Oddly enough, I had this same claim from an account that deleted themselves.https://t.co/WLAu6CQp26 — Tyler Hyliard (@TylerHyliard) July 10, 2020

Your second images also does not seem to include a SKU number. Additionally, the fourth listed image claims to come from Yandex itself, not to mention the clear mention of Pizzagate in the search results. I don't get the point of manipulating the results, but cease it. — Tyler Hyliard (@TylerHyliard) July 10, 2020

But no:

honey ..i just searched these and those two are the SKU numbers i found on two items from wayfair myself from the WFX collection. you willingly chose to be blinded by the media pic.twitter.com/IfyQVGlt0a — 𝓛𝔲𝔰𝔦𝔣𝔢𝔯 ✪ (@xo_Ecstasy) July 10, 2020

Victoria Brownwith is a longtime journalist and she tried to show the Russian connection to this crazy story.

Shocker that the source of the #Wayfair conspiracy is Russia. Again. https://t.co/LYET6UyyES — Victoria Brownworth #MasksSaveLives (@VABVOX) July 10, 2020

The folks pushing this #Wayfair narrative from a Russian reddit account are all #MAGA and red pill folks now swarming my mentions. That really answers all the questions. Trump is being investigated in NY: so his peeps are deflecting, just like #Pizzagate. Deplorable. — Victoria Brownworth #MasksSaveLives (@VABVOX) July 10, 2020

This is just implacably ridiculous. No one is delivering huge boxes of live children to you from China. (97% of #Wayfair products come from China.) Find better hobbies, folks. If you are worried about child trafficking, the Trump admin has been doing it at the border since 2017. — Victoria Brownworth #MasksSaveLives (@VABVOX) July 10, 2020