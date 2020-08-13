Here's Another Roundup Of Great New Digital Ads

Now that we have our VP candidate, the new digital ads are pouring out. Here are just a few of them:
Charlottesville was 3 years ago. #NothingHasChanged. pic.twitter.com/SfRwTFxwJQ
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 12, 2020
All Americans need to understand why the @USPS is in dire trouble. ⬇️⬇️WATCH & SHARE THIS⬇️⬇️#YourVoteIsNoJoke
pic.twitter.com/Yonl1MEVm8
— Pattern Integrity Films (@pttrn_ntgrty) August 11, 2020
Allison (AR) is a Republican who is thrilled to vote for a Biden-Harris ticket in November!
"I think Kamala Harris will bring dignity, grace, grit, strength, honesty, and compassion back to the office of the vice president." pic.twitter.com/PDpVDsEmAk
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 12, 2020
BREAKING: 100 days until the election.#AmericaWakeUp
If you’re offended by foul language don’t watch this f*cking video. George Carlin, we miss you. pic.twitter.com/4dSIhogXn2
— Pattern Integrity Films (@pttrn_ntgrty) July 26, 2020
Twitter is making this ad almost impossible for anyone to find. If you can see this please retweet it. #ConsequencesForTrump pic.twitter.com/Mj5cVIUz2p
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 5, 2020
If you find anything I missed, put it in the comments.