Here's The Scoop: The Lincoln Project Is Becoming A Media Business

Reed Galen announced on Morning Joe today that Project Lincoln is becoming a media company. He told John Heilman they see their role as supporting a Biden administration, and continuing to fight the forces of Trumpism, which they don't see going away anytime soon.
This is good news for an incoming Biden administration, probably not good news for leftists. The principles make no bones about it: They're centrists. What they are not? Trump Republicans.
Axios reported this morning that the group recently signed with the United Talent Agency, and is weighing offers from television studios, podcast networks, and book publishers:
Why it matters: Lincoln's plan is part of the new trend of activists developing massive audiences for political influence that they are then able to spin into commercial media success.
[...] Catch up quick: The Lincoln group, which is run by prominent "Never-Trumper" Republicans like Ron Steslow, Rick Wilson, George Conway, Jennifer Horn, Reed Galen, Mike Madrid and Steve Schmidt, has transformed from an election-focused advertising PAC into a media company with millions of followers.
[...] "As a media business, we're putting a pretty big bet on the idea that they know how to get audiences," says Ra Kumar, a UTA agent representing Lincoln Project.
Kumar notes that the level of outreach UTA has received about Hollywood firms wanting to work with the project has been unprecedented.