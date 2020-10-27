Here's The Scoop: The Lincoln Project Is Becoming A Media Business

Reed Galen announced on Morning Joe today that Project Lincoln is becoming a media company. He told John Heilman they see their role as supporting a Biden administration, and continuing to fight the forces of Trumpism, which they don't see going away anytime soon.

This is good news for an incoming Biden administration, probably not good news for leftists. The principles make no bones about it: They're centrists. What they are not? Trump Republicans.

Axios reported this morning that the group recently signed with the United Talent Agency, and is weighing offers from television studios, podcast networks, and book publishers: