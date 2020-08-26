Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Claire McCaskill's 'Hoppin' Mad' Rant Recalls Trump's Porn Star Hush Money

Thank you, Claire McCaskill, for reminding the audience that Trump had sex with a porn star while Melania recovered from childbirth. Women in the suburbs need a constant reminder of that.
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Brian Williams gave Claire McCaskill an open mic to react to the Convention events Tuesday night. Her rant spoke for all of us.

CLAIRE MCCASKILL: Yeah. I have to take a deep breath here because I'm hoppin' mad. I'm just furious.

I am furious at this little, small man trashing the People's House with his narcissism and his ego, using those people that were becoming American citizens as props. And by the way, he's the most anti-immigrant president in the history of our country. I hope journalists are busy right now because I guarantee you there's somebody in that group that would not be allowed in this country under this president's policies.

You know, it is just infuriating that he has blown up the Hatch Act like this and that all these people think these rules don't apply to them. Who do they think they are? It is just infuriating.

And by the way, Melania Trump, let me give her credit. She at least said, for the first time anybody in this White House has ever said, how badly she feels for the families who have lost a loved one to COVID. But let's be real about whether or not she's really going to help him with women in the suburbs. They know what the deal is here. They've all defended husbands publicly. This is a woman whose husband had to pay court costs this week because he paid off a porn star because he was having sex behind her back with a porn star right after she gave birth to their son. Give me a break. I am done with this guy. Ugh! Sorry.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us