Claire McCaskill's 'Hoppin' Mad' Rant Recalls Trump's Porn Star Hush Money

Brian Williams gave Claire McCaskill an open mic to react to the Convention events Tuesday night. Her rant spoke for all of us.

CLAIRE MCCASKILL: Yeah. I have to take a deep breath here because I'm hoppin' mad. I'm just furious.

I am furious at this little, small man trashing the People's House with his narcissism and his ego, using those people that were becoming American citizens as props. And by the way, he's the most anti-immigrant president in the history of our country. I hope journalists are busy right now because I guarantee you there's somebody in that group that would not be allowed in this country under this president's policies.

You know, it is just infuriating that he has blown up the Hatch Act like this and that all these people think these rules don't apply to them. Who do they think they are? It is just infuriating.

And by the way, Melania Trump, let me give her credit. She at least said, for the first time anybody in this White House has ever said, how badly she feels for the families who have lost a loved one to COVID. But let's be real about whether or not she's really going to help him with women in the suburbs. They know what the deal is here. They've all defended husbands publicly. This is a woman whose husband had to pay court costs this week because he paid off a porn star because he was having sex behind her back with a porn star right after she gave birth to their son. Give me a break. I am done with this guy. Ugh! Sorry.