Danbury, Conn. Renames Their Sewage Treatment Center 'The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant'

"The new name comes after a recent episode of HBO’s 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' in which he explored the racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns."
By Ed Scarce
6 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Boughton, like almost all the rest of Connecticut Republicans left in office there is an insufferable asshole, but I bet even John Oliver would be amused by this "honor" bestowed upon him. No doubt Oliver's response will be forthcoming. And that's presumably what Boughton wants also, as he's failed in his last three attempts at statewide office, despite his ten terms of office in Danbury,

Source: Associated Press

A Connecticut town's officials are showing comedian John Oliver what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city - they're naming the local sewage treatment plant after him.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton announced the tongue-in-cheek move in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday that shows him at the plant.

"We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant," the Republican mayor says. "Why? Because it's full of shit just like you, John."

The new name comes after a recent episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in which he explored the racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns.

Here's what John Oliver said about Danbury.

