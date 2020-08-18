Politics
Maybe Don Jr. Should Switch To Decaf

He ranted about "Biden in his basement," and seemed just a little overstimulated during this appearance on Hannity last night.
By Susie Madrak
We've all heard the stories about the Orange Mango snorting lines of Adderall all day, so after watching this mini-rant, you could be forgiven for wondering if Jr.'s apple didn't fall far from the tree.

He seems a little... overstimulated. But let's be charitable.

Maybe he just needs to switch to decaf.

Whatever the reason, he seems very, very worked up about the fact that Joe Biden is outpolling his father without holding any press conferences. Oh dear!

And his father's numbers get worse by the day. Sure looks like your ride on the gravy train may be coming to an end, Jr. No wonder you're upset.

