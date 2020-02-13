Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Don Jr. Warns Hannity About 'Bread Lines' In Czechoslovakia

Somehow "summering" in Czechoslovakia as an heir to Trump is a breadline experience.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

When the topic turned to Bernie Sanders, Don Jr. thought it would be cute to effect a poor Czech farmworker accent and whine about Communism to Hannity.

DON JR: My mother escaped a communist country, I grew up, I spoke the language, I have friends from communist Czechoslovakia. I waited in those bread lines. I can assure you they are not as glamorous as Bernie and the academia today make them out to be.

And yes, Don Jr. does speak Czech, because of his mother's family and spending SUMMERS in Czechoslovakia as a child. The Guardian:

Growing up, Don Jr spent summers staying with his maternal grandparents outside Prague. In particular, Ivana Trump’s father, Milos Zelnicek, was a role model, instilling in his grandson a love of hunting and fishing. Back in New York, he and his siblings were often accompanied by bodyguards.

A website for Czech ex-pats calls BS on Don Jr's warnings about Czech "communism" today, noting that the Czech Republic already has universal healthcare.

Of course, Bernie Sanders’ concept of democratic socialism doesn’t directly align with the kind of communism practiced in the former U.S.S.R.

Many of his ideals, including universal health care, are already in place in most Western nations – including the present-day Czech Republic.

Fox News is the only outlet that allows this kind of BS to go unchecked. It's the perfect outlet for Don “If it's what you say, I love it, especially later in the summer.” Junior.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.