Don Jr. Warns Hannity About 'Bread Lines' In Czechoslovakia

When the topic turned to Bernie Sanders, Don Jr. thought it would be cute to effect a poor Czech farmworker accent and whine about Communism to Hannity.

DON JR: My mother escaped a communist country, I grew up, I spoke the language, I have friends from communist Czechoslovakia. I waited in those bread lines. I can assure you they are not as glamorous as Bernie and the academia today make them out to be.

And yes, Don Jr. does speak Czech, because of his mother's family and spending SUMMERS in Czechoslovakia as a child. The Guardian:

Growing up, Don Jr spent summers staying with his maternal grandparents outside Prague. In particular, Ivana Trump’s father, Milos Zelnicek, was a role model, instilling in his grandson a love of hunting and fishing. Back in New York, he and his siblings were often accompanied by bodyguards.

Photo of Don Jr. and his family on the breadlines of Czechoslovakia. (via Business Insider) pic.twitter.com/5vubHUnx2L — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) February 13, 2020

A website for Czech ex-pats calls BS on Don Jr's warnings about Czech "communism" today, noting that the Czech Republic already has universal healthcare.

Of course, Bernie Sanders’ concept of democratic socialism doesn’t directly align with the kind of communism practiced in the former U.S.S.R. Many of his ideals, including universal health care, are already in place in most Western nations – including the present-day Czech Republic.

Fox News is the only outlet that allows this kind of BS to go unchecked. It's the perfect outlet for Don “If it's what you say, I love it, especially later in the summer.” Junior.