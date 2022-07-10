Privileged White Boy Trump Jr. Lies About Bread Lines

Junior knows all about eating from a bread line in Czechoslovakia far from his penthouse in Manhattan.
By John AmatoJuly 10, 2022

Trump Junior took time off his insane podcast to appear at the evangelical/MAGA/QAnon conference Renewal American Tour, pretending he understood all about poverty, oppression, and bread lines when he visited his grandfather in Czechoslovakia.

"I waited in those bread lines. I'm told by Bernie Sanders and the like that they are glorious. I assure you they're not. Like it sucks," Junior said. (around the 1 minute mark of above video)

Sanders never said anything of the sort. A video was created and heavily edited making it appear Bernie said a lot of off the wall things.

The clip was cut and taken out of context to make it seem like Sanders endorses bread lines, but he was actually talking about poverty in Central America and how, from his point of view, the public policy of Nicaragua back then had saved people from starving to death.

Don Jr grew up in a Manhattan penthouse, but as a kid, he spent parts of summers camping, hunting, and fishing with his maternal grandfather in the woods of what was then Czechoslovakia.

Before the divorce, Mr. Trump found a role model in someone quite different from his father: his maternal grandfather, Milos Zelnicek, an electrician who was an avid outdoorsman. In the summers, he stayed at the Zelniceks’ home in a town near Prague for six to eight weeks at a time, and his grandfather schooled him in camping, fishing, hunting and the Czech language.

I imagine, like Sarah Palin, he could see those bread lines just fine from the woods he spent so much time hunting and fishing in.

Please shut your pie hole when it comes to the working class, Donnie.

You have no idea what that is.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue