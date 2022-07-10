Privileged White Boy Trump Jr. Lies About Bread Lines

Trump Junior took time off his insane podcast to appear at the evangelical/MAGA/QAnon conference Renewal American Tour, pretending he understood all about poverty, oppression, and bread lines when he visited his grandfather in Czechoslovakia.

"I waited in those bread lines. I'm told by Bernie Sanders and the like that they are glorious. I assure you they're not. Like it sucks," Junior said. (around the 1 minute mark of above video)

Sanders never said anything of the sort. A video was created and heavily edited making it appear Bernie said a lot of off the wall things.

The clip was cut and taken out of context to make it seem like Sanders endorses bread lines, but he was actually talking about poverty in Central America and how, from his point of view, the public policy of Nicaragua back then had saved people from starving to death.

Don Jr grew up in a Manhattan penthouse, but as a kid, he spent parts of summers camping, hunting, and fishing with his maternal grandfather in the woods of what was then Czechoslovakia.

Before the divorce, Mr. Trump found a role model in someone quite different from his father: his maternal grandfather, Milos Zelnicek, an electrician who was an avid outdoorsman. In the summers, he stayed at the Zelniceks’ home in a town near Prague for six to eight weeks at a time, and his grandfather schooled him in camping, fishing, hunting and the Czech language.

I imagine, like Sarah Palin, he could see those bread lines just fine from the woods he spent so much time hunting and fishing in.

Please shut your pie hole when it comes to the working class, Donnie.

You have no idea what that is.