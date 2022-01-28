Trump Jr Attacks US Intelligence To Defend Russia

Don Trump Junior told Sean Hannity that our intelligence agencies are lying about Russia.

What else is new? Junior Mints is following in his father's footsteps, being a stooge for Vladimir Putin. Fox is helping.

Junior went on to claim reports of possible Russian cyberattacks from US intelligence services and others are -- you guessed it -- lies to protect Hunter Biden.

The DHS warned of a possible cyber attack that could happen anytime since tensions have risen over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Guardian is reporting that "The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of the GCHQ intelligence agency is reporting of possible Russin cyber attacks."

Reuters backed up that report today, especially since Ukraine already had a cyber attack.

A cyber attack on Ukraine earlier this month warned Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst". Ukraine said Moscow was behind the attack.

Yet motor mouth Don claims that's all a deep state conspiracy.

Don Jr. said, "I get to read reports saying that intelligence is saying that Russia may be launching a cyber attack on America."

"I don't think so," he said.

He continued, "I imagine that's our people lying to us try to instigate is getting into another war to distract from the incompetence."

Don imagines? Now there's a novel f**king concept.

Junior opined that starting a war with Russia is Biden's attempt to cover up for his son.

This is wingnut lunacy of the extreme.

Putin has his hands so far up the Trump family's behind, it's like a psychic link to Putin's brain. They parrot whatever words the Russian president wants them to say. And Fox airs it.

It's very alarming.