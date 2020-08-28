Groucho Marx Predicted Night Four Of The Republican Convention

It was another night of telling people that Joe Biden’s America will be worse that Lord Damp Nut’s America. And I think we are all left wondering, well, what is he doing about any of it?

The AP:

“As he laid out his case for reelection, President Trump deployed a powerful, and familiar, political tactic: fear. “In a tradition-defying convention address delivered from the White House, Trump painted a grim portrait of violence in American cities run by Democrats and populated by voters who largely oppose him. Though his depictions were at odds with the full reality on the ground in those cities, Trump held himself up as the last best hope for keeping lawlessness from reaching suburban communities — the same communities where he needs to stem the tide of voters turning against the Republican Party. “Fear has long been wielded by politicians, in part because it works.”

Prznint Stupid “profoundly accepted” (his words) the Republican nomination before a future super-spreader crowd of un-distanced and un-masked mouth breathers from Possum Hollar on the White House’s South Lawn:

This would be meaningful if Big Journalism hadn't normalized the Trump regime so ardently during the past few years. Even now, Mitchell and her peers refuse to even consider the possibility that the republic's survival hangs by a thread, partly thanks to journalism's failures. https://t.co/DQqXgN0BlA — Dan Gillmor (@dangillmor) August 28, 2020

President Trump’s speech last night: They condemn law breakers while breaking the law. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 28, 2020

Stupid delivered an hour-plus broadside of lies against handsome Joe Biden as he tried to frame the 2020 Goat Rodeo as a choice rather than a referendum on his fascistic first term. (See why I used the song from Duck Soup at the top?)

And what is the agenda? In his own words:

“But so I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very, very, I think we’d have a very, very solid, we would continue what we’re doing, we’d solidify what we’ve done, and we have other things on our plate we want to get done.”

The highlight on Twitter was that Mel wore a dress that was essentially a green screen. Twitter was full of photoshops of her gown, some more clever than others:

Melania's fashion choices always send a message pic.twitter.com/FvriwnX0fR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020

?

Last word to Vox(!):

“It’s a moment that encapsulates what amounted to a week of gaslighting on Covid-19 by Trump and the Republican convention — an attempt to make America think that a president who had so clearly failed was in fact a victory for the US.”

Paraphrasing: was a screed / Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, / Signifying nothing.

