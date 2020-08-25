CNN FACT Checker: First Night Of RNC Was A 'Parade Of Dishonesty'

CNN factor Daniel Dale fact-checked the Republican National Committee's first night and said it was a parade of "dishonesty" coupled with "disinformation" and "revisionist history."

Did you expect anything less?

During Fox and Friends this morning co-host Steve Doocy was upset that MSNBC was fact-checking the enormous number of lies being spewed at the Trump convention last night.

Steve Doocy is sooooo close to figuring it out pic.twitter.com/WTojO9bDuu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2020

Doocy was incredulous and said, "At least one TV network was live fact-checking the RNC. Somebody would say something and they would go 'Hold it! Hold on a second, that's not true."

"They did not do it last week for the Democrats, so what does that tell the viewer?" he said.

It tells the viewer that Trump and his minions lie so frequently and so egregiously, that every network needs live fact-checking whenever they speak on TV. It's the only way viewers can come away with some semblance of truth.

After the RNC convention aired last night, Jake Tapper brought on Daniel Dale to address what viewers just witnessed.

Dale said, "Jake, that was a parade of dishonesty. We had false claims, we had misleading claims, we had major strategic omissions. We had 'up is down' revisionist history on the coronavirus and other matters."

He continued, "I think it veered at times into the realm of disinformation even more than mere dishonesty. And Jake, people say as you know, ‘They all lie. What about the Democrats?’"

"Look, I sat here in the same spot listening closely to the Democratic Convention. It just was not like this. I think it’s important for us to note when things are not equal and their four nights combined didn't have the quantity of dishonesty of tonight's one Republican night. We need to say when this isn’t the same and this isn't the same,” Dale explained.

In the rest of the video, the excellent CNN fact checker explained the many lies told during the first night of the Trump convention.

The most outlandish of all Republican claims (and there were many) was that Trump DID NOT downplay the coronavirus when it first began to spread in the United States.

Hmmmm, didn't Trump say we had only fifteen cases of COVID-19 and soon we would have zero and the virus would just go away?

Didn't Trump suggest we drink disinfectant as a cure?

Daniel Dale will busy the rest of the week as will all of us at C&L.

Liars gotta lie and we gotta expose it.