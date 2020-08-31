Politics
Maryland Official Fired Over Social Media Posts Defending Teen Kenosha Killer, Kyle Rittenhouse

Arthur Love IV was fired Saturday from his job as deputy director of the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives.
By Ed Scarce
Moral of the story, don't embarrass your boss, in this case Maryland's Governor Larry Hogan. Arthur (Mac) Love IV was fired within hours of the posts gaining attention. Why you would insert somebody like this in that position in the first place (deputy director for the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives, which is responsible for outreach to diverse ethnic groups and faith communities) is another question.

Source: Maryland Matters

A member of the Hogan administration who had been posting statements, photos and memes on social media that appear to applaud the 17-year-old vigilante who allegedly shot three protesters on the streets of Kenosha, Wis., this week, was fired on Saturday afternoon.

The posts by Arthur (Mac) Love IV, who had been the deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, have attracted widespread attention on social media over the last several hours, sparking a furor. The chairman of the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus called on the staffer to be fired.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, Steven J. McAdams, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, issued a statement saying Love had been “relieved…of his duties.”

“These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the Office of Community Initiatives,” McAdams said. “Earlier today, I relieved this employee of his duties. Kevin Craft, administrative director of the Governor’s Commission on African Affairs, will assume these duties effective immediately.”

Here are a host of screenshots taken from his now deleted Facebook page. Homophobic. Transphobic. Racist. This man was in charge of Community Initiatives for Maryland's governor? (Credit: Ryan Miner/Facebook)

Image from: Ryan Miner/Facebook

Image from: Ryan Miner/Facebook

Image from: Ryan Miner/Facebook

Image from: Ryan Miner/Facebook

Image from: Ryan Miner/Facebook

Image from: Ryan Miner/Facebook

Image from: Ryan Miner/Facebook

