Norfolk Cop Who Gave Kyle Rittenhouse $25 Fired

Fairly swift result considering. Norfolk found out about the donation only a few days ago and after review has fired the officer. Every police department should do the same.
In September, an anonymous donor sent $25 to the legal fund of Kyle Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting two men at a protest last summer, along with a note of support proclaiming, “You’ve done nothing wrong.”
Last week, a data breach revealed exactly who had sent that message and money, according to a report by the Guardian: Norfolk Police Lt. William K. Kelly.
Now, the city of Norfolk has fired Kelly, formerly the No. 2 official in the Norfolk Police Department’s internal affairs division, after an internal investigation found he had violated city and department policies by sending the donation and note.
“His egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve,” City Manager Chip Filer said in a statement Tuesday.
"I am aware of the allegations leveraged against an officer of this department and have directed an administrative investigation to ensure department policies and procedures were not violated.” - Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone
