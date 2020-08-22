Rep. Clyburn Deflates Trump's Threats Of Sheriffs Intimidating Voters At The Polls

Donald Trump continues to play into fears about non-existent voter fraud. Scary Post Office propaganda has been in heavy rotation lately, but on Thursday, he returned to trying to frighten people away from voting in person, too. Because, why not both, right?
On Thursday, Trump phoned into his bedtime buddy Sean Hannity, who asked him how he is going to make sure people don't wear Groucho Marx glasses and mustaches into polling places, pretending to be someone else while they vote.
MY GOD HOW WILL WE KNOOOWWWWW REAL PEOPLE ARE VOTING???
Here was Trump's practically giddy response:
Jonathan Capehart, guest anchoring the AM Joy show, played that clip for Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, and he noted that Trump described a scene very much out of the 1960s. Rep. Clyburn said, "Even before!" But then he lay down why he felt confident those law enforcement people were not going to jump to do what Trump was fantasizing about.
OOPS.
And, thank you for the perspective, as always, Rep. Clyburn.