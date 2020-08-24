Politics
Rep. Jim Cooper Asks DeJoy If His 'Plan Is To Be Pardoned Like Roger Stone'

Postmaster DeJoy is being raked over the coals during this hearing and he has no answers for any of his politically motivated decisions since joining USPS just 70 days ago.
Postmaster Degenerate and Republican megadonor, Louis DeJoy, sat for a hearing on Monday before the House to answer questions about the clearly politically motivated decisions he has made since taking over the USPS just 70 days ago. He has had very few answers to questions and has stammered his way through his statement.

Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee absolutely eviscerated DeJoy in 2 short minutes.

Cooper asked about DeJoy's decision to require empty trucks to move all over the country, which literally goes against DeJoy's own statement that he is saving money.

COOPER: "Mail trucks are being forced to leave on schedule, even when completely empty. Imagine 53-foot trucks forced to travel hundreds of miles completely empty, due to your so called reforms. Here are the truck records. That's not efficiency. That's insanity."

Cooper asked whether DeJoys delay of mail, after requests from Donald Trump via tweet, should count as campaign contributions, hit a nerve:

COOPER: "Do your mail delays fit Trump's campaign goal of hurting the Post Office, as stated in his Tweets? Are your mail delays implicit contributions."

DEJOY: "I'm not going to answer these types of questions."

Cooper ends with a very legitimate questions: "Mr. DeJoy, is your backup plan to be pardoned like Roger Stone?"

In just a few short minutes, Cooper accused DeJoy of wasting money and time, insinuated that his actions are actually campaign contributions and asked if he was expecting a pardon for his crimes. Wow.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

