Susan Collins Becomes A Punchline

FS1's Shannon Sharpe referenced the Maine Senator when talking about the L.A. Lakers disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Pretty funny stuff. Skip Bayless may not have understood the reference but the rest of us who've watched the hapless Maine Senator over the years knew exactly what Shannon Sharpe was talking about, when he used her to describe the L.A. Lakers loss to the lower-rated Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA playoffs.

“Skip, in the famous words of the not-so-good Senator from Maine, Susan Collins, this is deeply troubling and concerning!”

