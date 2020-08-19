Susan Collins Becomes A Punchline

Pretty funny stuff. Skip Bayless may not have understood the reference but the rest of us who've watched the hapless Maine Senator over the years knew exactly what Shannon Sharpe was talking about, when he used her to describe the L.A. Lakers loss to the lower-rated Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA playoffs.

“Skip, in the famous words of the not-so-good Senator from Maine, Susan Collins, this is deeply troubling and concerning!”

? @ShannonSharpe ?: “Skip, in the famous words of the not-so-good Senator from Maine, Susan Collins, this is deeply troubling and concerning!”



? pic.twitter.com/gtIt7MZRu4 — Matt Rogers ?️ (@Politidope) August 19, 2020

For those who need the @SenSusanCollins chart of emotions, here you go.



**In my Susan Collins voice**



I’m troubled and alarmed that this flew over so many ppls heads. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/sKJG19foeP — This Is A Kamala Harris Stan Account. (@TabithaOXO) August 19, 2020