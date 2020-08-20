Thousands Of Dead Chicks: 'We've Never Had A Problem Like This Before'

The Baby Chickens Are Here, Knight Family Farm (2015 video)

Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine said that her office has received dozens of such complaints. She's pointing the finger at DeJoy for slowing down the mail, stating “Can you imagine, you have young kids and they are getting all excited about having a backyard flock and you go to the post office and that’s what you find? This is a system that’s always worked before and it’s worked very well until these changes started being made."

Source: Portland Press Herald

Last week Pauline Henderson was shocked when she picked up a shipment of what was supposed to be 800 live chicks from her post office in New Sharon.

Henderson, who owns and operates Pine Tree Poultry, a family farm and chicken meat processing facility that specializes in chicken pot pies, said all 800 chicks sent from a hatchery in Pennsylvania were dead.

“We’ve never had a problem like this before,” said Henderson, who has been running her farm for five years and regularly receives shipments of live birds.

“Usually they arrive every three weeks like clockwork,” she said Wednesday. “And out of 100 birds you may have one or two that die in shipping.”

[...]

The U.S. Postal Service’s media contact for the Eastern U.S. did not return a message Wednesday.

What was once a reliable and safe method of transporting chicks has apparently been undermined by widespread overhauls of operations at the U.S. Postal Service, including cutbacks in sorting equipment, ending extra trips by carriers and an edict to end all overtime by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Some Democrats accuse DeJoy of intentionally raising concerns about the timely delivery of absentee ballots in the November election, sowing concern and confusion among voters as President Trump repeatedly asserts – without evidence – that mail-in voting is vulnerable to fraud.