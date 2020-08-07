2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

'Time' Cover Shows Trump Struggling To Stay Afloat In Time Of COVID

Tim O'Brien's new cover for Time magazine is winning praise.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

The idea here is that Trump is having difficulty in his re-election bid because of the coronvirus. While that is certainly true, I'd add that Trump himself is a plague on this nation, so that COVID-19 and Trump are related entities, not disparate from one another. Twin plagues. In that vein, I added some sound to Time's animation for their new cover.

Source: Mashable

Tim O'Brien, Time magazine's longtime cover art collaborator, isn't done with Donald Trump just yet.

The cover for Time's latest double issue (August 17 and 24) features the fourth installment in O'Brien's award-winning series of striking Trump covers. And as you may have guessed, the president is once again shown weathering a storm and struggling to stay afloat in office.

O'Brien's most recent Trump cover shows the president wading through a coronavirus-infested sea in front of the White House. The visual is accompanied by the words, "THE PLAGUE ELECTION," which references Time national correspondent Molly Ball's cover article titled, "How COVID-19 Changed Everything About the 2020 Election."

Source: Mashable

