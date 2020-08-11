Trump Claims Flu Of '1917' Ended World War II

Donald 'Bluto' Trump strikes again.

Source: Daily Beast

President Donald Trump suggested Monday evening that the “1917” influenza pandemic ended World War II, wrongly citing both the year that the pandemic occurred and the year that World War II ended. “The closest thing is in 1917, they say, the great pandemic. It certainly was a terrible thing where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people,” Trump said. “Probably ended the second World War, all the soldiers were sick.” World War II actually ended in 1945, while the flu pandemic swept the globe between 1918 and 1920, infecting hundreds of millions of people. The president’s comment came as he was praising his administration’s efforts in controlling the coronavirus and shutting down travel. Before his comments about World War II, Trump claimed that if the U.S. had not shut its borders to foreign travelers, “we would have had one and a half or two million people already dead,” and claimed that we have a firm understanding of how the novel coronavirus functions.

Whenever Trump brings up historical "facts" it recalls John Belushi as John 'Bluto' Blutarsky in Animal House, minus the humour.

D-Day (Bruce McGill): "War's over, man. Wormer dropped the big one

Bluto: What? Over? Did you say 'over'? Nothing is over until we decide it is! Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!...

It ain't over now, 'cause when the goin' gets tough, the tough get goin'. Who's with me? Let's go! Come on!...(He ran to the front door but no one followed him)



Bluto (returning): What the f--k happened to the Delta I used to know? Where's the spirit? Where's the guts, huh? This could be the greatest night of our lives, but you're gonna let it be the worst. 'Ooh, we're afraid to go with you, Bluto, we might get in trouble.' (shouting) Well, just kiss my ass from now on! Not me! I'm not gonna take this. Wormer, he's a dead man! Marmalard, dead! Niedermeyer...

Otter (Tim Matheson): Dead! Bluto's right. Psychotic, but absolutely right. We gotta take these bastards. Now, we could fight 'em with conventional weapons. That could take years and cost millions of lives. No, in this case, I think we have to go all out. I think this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody's part.

We're just the guys to do it...LET'S DO IT!