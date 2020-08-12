Trump Insists 'Suburban Housewives' Will Vote For Him Because Racism

Donald Trump is betting on...women?

The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge! @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

Katie Rogers in The New York Times says Trump's view of women (they're either 'nasty' or 'housewives') will not help him win votes:

On matters of race and gender, Mr. Trump has always believed that indulging his instincts has elevated his political brand. But just as public attitudes on racism have shifted, threatening to turn Mr. Trump and his embrace of the Confederacy into a living relic, his views on American women — particularly the suburban ones — are similarly anachronistic... [I]n June, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll showed that 66 percent of suburban women disapproved of the job Mr. Trump is doing... “If he’s relying on that group to save him, he better get a life jacket,” [Democratic Pollster Celinda] Lake said of white suburban women. “They like safety, they like security, but they think that Trump’s lack of a plan, poor leadership, of not listening to experts [during this pandemic] have made things more dangerous for their families.”

And Jezebel points out that in ADDITION to Trump's utter racism in this tweet, the mere mention of "suburban housewife" is a racist trope in itself.

Did he not notice all the suburban housewives at the Women's Marches?

Did no one on his staff bravely remind him of the 2018 midterms and who exactly flipped the House?

Does he think housing discrimination is a female value? Or that white people don't need affordable housing?

Screw him.

I'm Betty Crocker, a suburban housewife. I'll be voting for Trump right after I finish baking my Hell Freezes Over lemon squares, My I'm Not A Racist Like You bundt loaf, a batch of In Your Pathetic Dreams ginger snaps, and 12 dozen Go Fuck Yourself cupcakes#JuneCleaver pic.twitter.com/ExevAcvhqu — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 12, 2020