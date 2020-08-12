2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Trump Insists 'Suburban Housewives' Will Vote For Him Because Racism

He has no idea who is in the suburbs these days -- it's people who remember when he tried to take away their health insurance.
By Frances Langum
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Donald Trump is betting on...women?

Katie Rogers in The New York Times says Trump's view of women (they're either 'nasty' or 'housewives') will not help him win votes:

On matters of race and gender, Mr. Trump has always believed that indulging his instincts has elevated his political brand. But just as public attitudes on racism have shifted, threatening to turn Mr. Trump and his embrace of the Confederacy into a living relic, his views on American women — particularly the suburban ones — are similarly anachronistic...

[I]n June, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll showed that 66 percent of suburban women disapproved of the job Mr. Trump is doing...

If he’s relying on that group to save him, he better get a life jacket,” [Democratic Pollster Celinda] Lake said of white suburban women. “They like safety, they like security, but they think that Trump’s lack of a plan, poor leadership, of not listening to experts [during this pandemic] have made things more dangerous for their families.”

And Jezebel points out that in ADDITION to Trump's utter racism in this tweet, the mere mention of "suburban housewife" is a racist trope in itself.

Did he not notice all the suburban housewives at the Women's Marches?

Did no one on his staff bravely remind him of the 2018 midterms and who exactly flipped the House?

Does he think housing discrimination is a female value? Or that white people don't need affordable housing?

Screw him.

