Fox Conveniently Ignores Trump's Housing Discrimination In Ohio

Trump's favorite morning show on his propaganda network was singing his praises following a campaign rally he held in Cincinnati the previous evening, but, to no one's surprise, they failed to mention the fact that his father was sued for racial discrimination when they brought up the Trump's "connections" to the city:

According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Fred Trump was sued in 1970 for housing discrimination at Swifton Village by an African American applicant who was “told there were no vacancies” at the majority-white complex, located in a majority-white neighborhood. However, a white couple who applied for an apartment around the same time did find a vacancy. The Trumps settled the lawsuit by giving the plaintiff an apartment but without admitting discrimination.

As they mentioned in the Media Matters post, "Fox & Friends has an established pattern of ignoring or downplaying inconvenient facts about Trump’s business career," so this is nothing new for them. They're playing to an audience of one, and this Friday was no exception:

STEVE DOOCY (CO-HOST): The president of the United States was in Cincinnati last night. You saw the rally right here on Fox News Channel. There were 17,500 people there at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. The president has connections to Ohio, he’s talked about it in the past. Fifty years ago his father actually owned the Swifton Village housing complex in the Bond Hill area. So he’s got a connection, not only through his family, but also, he won Ohio last time. He needs to win Ohio again this time. … AINSLEY EARHARDT (CO-HOST): He’s familiar with Skyline Chili and Graeter’s ice cream because he said to that entire audience, he said, “I worked for my dad in the Swifton Village.” He said, “Does anyone know where the Swifton Village is?” And some people, you know, clapped and got excited about it. It’s always nice when someone famous comes into your town and they can relate to the people, and that’s what he does there.

Yes, Mr. Relatable. Count on Fox to continue to ignore anything negative about Dear Leader and members of his family, although hearing that his father discriminated against African Americans would probably just make him more popular with his base.