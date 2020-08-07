Trump Says 'Thigh-Land' And The REAL Trump Derangement Syndrome Is Revealed

Listen to the above short clip carefully. Donald Trump mis-reads the name of the country Thailand as "Thigh-Land" and then corrects himself.

He says Thailand as "tie-land" the second time.

But OMG Trump can never be "wrong" about anything, so right wing brain trust and convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza rushes to Donald's aid with a tweet!

This is actually the correct pronunciation. Most Americans say it wrong. Thailand is pronounced phonetically. It’s “Thighland,” not “Tai-land.” https://t.co/kiQI7FveEM — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 6, 2020

So Dinesh, does that mean Donald was WRONG the second time?

Twitter couldn't figure out who was more fun to mock: Mango Mussolini or Dinesh D'Souza.

Gotta give it to Dinesh on this round, because all day long he kept doubling down on his FALSE defense of DJT.

Can't wait until trump tries to pronounce "Dinesh D'Souza" and Dinesh has to insist he's been saying his own name wrong the whole time. https://t.co/3DldCCtQgi — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) August 7, 2020

Dinesh triples down. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gM7IsFIobr — Antonia Lee Donnelly (@DonnellyAntonia) August 7, 2020

epic ratio for an epic clown. Yes, it is clearly pronounced Thighland, just as our great national park is Yo Semite.



Slurp, sllurp, slurp, felon. — Shiro Kabocha (@jdubya65) August 7, 2020

what is happening pic.twitter.com/hjyv2ZBjoV — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 7, 2020