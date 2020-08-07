2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Trump Says 'Thigh-Land' And The REAL Trump Derangement Syndrome Is Revealed

What if your personal god, who can never ever be wrong, corrects HIMSELF?
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Listen to the above short clip carefully. Donald Trump mis-reads the name of the country Thailand as "Thigh-Land" and then corrects himself.

He says Thailand as "tie-land" the second time.

But OMG Trump can never be "wrong" about anything, so right wing brain trust and convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza rushes to Donald's aid with a tweet!

So Dinesh, does that mean Donald was WRONG the second time?

Twitter couldn't figure out who was more fun to mock: Mango Mussolini or Dinesh D'Souza.

Gotta give it to Dinesh on this round, because all day long he kept doubling down on his FALSE defense of DJT.

