Trump Says 'Thigh-Land' And The REAL Trump Derangement Syndrome Is Revealed

Listen to the above short clip carefully. Donald Trump mis-reads the name of the country Thailand as "Thigh-Land" and then corrects himself.
He says Thailand as "tie-land" the second time.
But OMG Trump can never be "wrong" about anything, so right wing brain trust and convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza rushes to Donald's aid with a tweet!
So Dinesh, does that mean Donald was WRONG the second time?
Twitter couldn't figure out who was more fun to mock: Mango Mussolini or Dinesh D'Souza.
Gotta give it to Dinesh on this round, because all day long he kept doubling down on his FALSE defense of DJT.