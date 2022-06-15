Lying MAGA Thug Threatens Merrick Garland

The January 6 Select Committee's videotaped testimony so far from Trump's inner circle has already made the case that Donald Trump knew he was committing a crime against the American people and the rule of law when he tried to overthrow the 2020 election and claim it was stolen from him.

With only two days of hearings so far, the MAGA cult is beginning to freak out.

Dinesh D'Souza, a former felon who was pardoned by Trump so he could continue producing right-wing propaganda claimed in his podcast that if Merrick Garland indicts Trump, it would push the country into "civil strife" and maybe a "civil conflict."

Dinesh D’Souza warns Merrick Garland against indicting Trump: “The idea of indicting a president from the other party is a remarkable thing to do, and I think push us .. towards civil strife - maybe even civil conflict.” pic.twitter.com/JSNnbUiX9J — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 14, 2022

Merrick Garland has already said, "I am watching and I will be watching all the hearings, although I may not be able to watch all of it live but I'll be sure I'll be watching all of it. I can assure you the January 6th prosecutors are watching all the hearings."

Since it will be up to Garland to move forward with any prosecutions, Dinesh took his shot.

Violence has been at the forefront of the MAGA cult so this was expected.

I agree with D'Souza that it would be a remarkable thing for the DOJ to indict a former US president.

However, if that former president did indeed commit illegal acts against against his own government, that former president should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

‘Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding’ should be the charge against Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/5vKYT9EQ5A — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 14, 2022

And by extension, anyone that was a willing participant in those illegal acts should also face legal consequences.

No one is above the law.