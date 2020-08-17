Washington Examiner Flack Pretends The Media 'Baited' Trump Into Making Birther Attacks On Harris

There's never been anything subtle about Trump's overt racism, whether it was the way he and his father ran their business in New York, to him being king of the birthers back when President Obama was still in office, to the way he's conducted himself since we've been unfortunate enough to have him in the Oval Office, to his renewal of the birther crap with Sen. Kamala Harris.

Despite the fact that Trump has been saying the quiet part out loud for ages now, and the fact that one of his campaign advisers, Jenna Ellis, retweeted a racist Newsweek op-ed column questioning Sen. Harris' citizenship, Trump's enablers on the right are doing their best to pretend he's just some innocent victim of media bias against him, and that's why he was asked about the op-ed.

That's exactly what Washington Examiner flack Susan Ferrechio attempted to do on this Sunday's Media Buzz on Fox "news."

The media brought it up. They baited him on this. SUSAN FERRECHIO (WASHINGTON EXAMINER): The media brought up the question of whether Harris was a citizen or not. The president didn’t bring it up. The president was answering a reporter’s question. Obviously you can criticize the way he answered that question. Before I came on the set, Howard, I was reading a 2008 story form The New York Times questioning whether [John] McCain is eligible to run for president because he was born in the Panama Canal. The media has been doing this themselves to Republican candidates.

They're still pretending the dog whistles haven't been blow horns for years on end now. No one needs to "bait" Trump into saying something that's racist. It's all he's got to run on, and he's more than happy to do that, unprompted, whether it's one of these ridiculous sideshows of a press briefings, or on his Twitter feed.