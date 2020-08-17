John Oliver Goes After Trump And His Birtherism Conspiracy Theories

John Oliver returned to Last Week Tonight desk to talk about the ugly resurgence of birtherism. Via The Daily Beast:

“The big news was Kamala Harris being announced as Biden’s running mate—a decision that sent conservatives scrambling for attack strategies, from claiming it’s an ‘extreme, far-left’ ticket—which it absolutely isn’t—to a baseless accusation that she may not meet the citizenship requirements to hold the office despite being very much born in the United States,” said Oliver. “It’s a depressing resurgence of birtherism, so of course Trump jumped all over it.”

I heard today that she doesn’t meet the requirements. And by the way, the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that’s right.

“Oh, I’ll tell you if it’s right: it fucking isn’t!” exclaimed Oliver. “And it’s frankly amazing how slow Trump is to respond to so many things like, I don’t know, public health crises, yet when it comes to amplifying racist conspiracy theories, suddenly he’s The Flash on cocaine.” (Trump also led the racist birtherism campaign against Barack Obama.)