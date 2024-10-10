Biden Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Beyond Ridiculous'

The Fox News chyron claimed Biden was spinning hurricane criticisms as misinformation.
By John AmatoOctober 10, 2024

During President Biden's White House briefing on Hurricane Milton, he took a couple of minutes to criticize Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene for spewing an onslaught of lies about the recent natural disasters and attacks on migrants.

The MAGA cult is getting weirder and crazier as the election nears, but they are putting lives at stake with their reckless smears.

BIDEN: Former President Trump has led the onslaught of lies.

Assertions have been made that property is being confiscated. That's simply not true.

They're saying people impacted by these storms will receive $750 in cash and no more. That's simply not true.

They're saying the money is needed for this crisis is being diverted to migrants. What a ridiculous thing to say. It's not true.

Now the claims are getting even more bizarre.

Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia, is now saying the federal government is literally controlling the weather.

We're controlling the weather.

It's beyond ridiculous.

It's got to stop.

The Georgia MAGA Klan mom is beyond ridiculous and so is Demented Donald Trump.

How dare Fox News use that lying chyron when MAGA are spinning lie after lie with impunity.

