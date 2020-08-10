2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Wingnut Welfare Recipient Chides Democrats For Playing Santa Claus With Stimulus Checks

Republicans have so little self-awareness.
By Susie Madrak
By Susie Madrak
On This Week with George Stephanopolous, Republican operative Alice Stewart says the Republicans are being "wise" and "thoughtful" in trying to boot Americans off a $600 unemployment stimulus check.

Stewart herself? She's been on wingnut welfare most of her adult life.

She was the comms director for the losing presidential campaigns of Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum and Michele Bachmann. She has since failed upward to being a fellow at Harvard's Kennedy School, and she's on the faculty of the Leadership Institute, another wingnut "non-profit."

And so on.

Now she's chiding Democrats for playing "Santa Claus" and keeping lazy, unmotivated Americans from going back to work.

We should all be focused on seeing that there's not enough left of the Republican Party to employ Alice Stewart.

