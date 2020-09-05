Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

BEST METAPHOR EVER: Multiple Boats 'In Distress' At Trump Boat Parade

Multiple boats are in distress or sinking at a Trump Boat Parade in Lake Travis, Texas
By Red Painter
BEST METAPHOR EVER: Multiple Boats 'In Distress' At Trump Boat Parade
Image from: Screenshot

A Boaters for Trump parade in Lake Travis, Texas is not going very well, based on reports from CBS Austin. The parade was organized on Facebook and over 2,000 people said they were going.

Well, it is not going very well.

Shortlly after it began, 911 calls started rolling in about numerous boats being in distress - with some actually SINKING! If that isn't a metaphor, I don't know what is.

The sheriff's office confirmed to CBS that "multiple boats have been sinking and are in distress."

Here are real time updates on what is going on at the parade.

Twitter erupted:

This pretty much sums it up:

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.