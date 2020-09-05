BEST METAPHOR EVER: Multiple Boats 'In Distress' At Trump Boat Parade

A Boaters for Trump parade in Lake Travis, Texas is not going very well, based on reports from CBS Austin. The parade was organized on Facebook and over 2,000 people said they were going.

Well, it is not going very well.

Shortlly after it began, 911 calls started rolling in about numerous boats being in distress - with some actually SINKING! If that isn't a metaphor, I don't know what is.

The sheriff's office confirmed to CBS that "multiple boats have been sinking and are in distress."

Here are real time updates on what is going on at the parade.

Twitter erupted:

Okay, who gave Antifa the nuclear submarines? Fess up https://t.co/LJkhQM0n0v — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 5, 2020

“Hello, I’d like to report an excessively on-the-nose metaphor in progress.” https://t.co/526kJJixZY — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 5, 2020

yes sex is great but have you tried watching this story develop in real time https://t.co/Z32sbUsiYC — vanessa a. bee 🐝✌🏾 (@Vanessa_ABee) September 5, 2020

Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

Real suckers and losers at Trump boat parade in Texas today pic.twitter.com/OXMkWBniJO — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) September 5, 2020

“Let’s now go live to Lake Travis. Scene of today’s Trump boat parade...” pic.twitter.com/kNvJsp6sJC — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 5, 2020

Apparently there was an impromptu boat parade on Lake Travis today with a bunch of boats goofing and going way too fast... and not just one, but ALL of the boats are sinking and calling the police for help. pic.twitter.com/HHdKoKw5IJ — Ky Krebs 🎤🏳️‍🌈 (@kykrebs) September 5, 2020

Here are more updates with more sunken boats. It just keeps on coming. pic.twitter.com/DJePQSKnDH — Ky Krebs 🎤🏳️‍🌈 (@kykrebs) September 5, 2020

#Breaking Boat catches fire in Thompson bay #LakeHavasu after participating in a Trump parade. pic.twitter.com/C7C6fkeIy7 — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) September 5, 2020

This pretty much sums it up: