Book Of The Day: Reaganland

If you want context for our times, read this book.
By John Amato
Progressive historian Rick Perlstein has just released his newest look into his lexicon of American political history.

If you've read any of his previous books they are incredibly researched, easy-to-read and highly informative.

His new one is called: Reaganland: America's Right Turn 1976-1980

I've started reading it and it's tremendous.

Last month in anticipation of Perstein's new offering, I began to reread his previous book in the series: "The Invisible Bridge."

After winning re-election, Nixon immediately used our U.S. troops as a political tool to gaslight the American public into thinking that the Vietnam war was an incredible victory for America, reminiscent of how Trump is now using law enforcement to prop up his ridiculous image of law and order.

What comes next is Reagan's takeover of the Republican party and beginning of our spiral into what we now have as the burning of our country led by Trump.

