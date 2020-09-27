CNN's Tapper Tells Sen. Tom Cotton He Told A Pack Of Lies, But Only Fact-Checks One Of Them

I don't know what it's going to take to get our corporate media to either quit putting known liars like Sen. Tom Cotton on the air in the first place, or to fact check every single lie they tell in real time, but it doesn't appear that day is coming anytime soon after watching Jake Tapper in action during an interview with the Arkansas senator this Sunday.

While pressing Cotton on Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Cotton just flat out lied about what Trump has said about conceding. He didn't say he won't concede ahead of time. He doubled down on his lies about mail-in voting and once again accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election.

Cotton also repeated the lie that Hillary Clinton told Biden not to concede under any circumstances. She didn't. Cotton also served up a big heaping helping of pure projection, accusing Democrats of being the ones who will refuse to accept the results of the election, when Trump is the one out there suing everyone and their grandmother in an effort to cheat his way into another term.

Tapper did at least fact-check Cotton on the lie that the Obama administration "sicced the FBI" on Trump, but it's just unacceptable to let this much go and end the interview with all these lies just hanging out there.

TAPPER: You are not at all disturbed by what he's saying if the ballots aren't counted -- it's really quite alarming to a lot of Republicans, his refusal to say, of course, if I lose, I will abide by a peaceful transfer of power. COTTON: Well, Jake, what the president was saying is that he is not going to concede in advance, especially when you have so many states changing the rules at the very last minute for mail-in balloting. He has since said that if there is a clear winner, if the court settles the contested election, then of course he will, but the premise of the question you just played me Jake is the president's going to lose. I don't think the president is going to lose. The president is going to win. This is just another case where the Democrats are projecting some of their own intentions onto Donald Trump. It wasn't Donald Trump who sicked the FBI on his opponent. That was Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2016. Hillary Clinton is the one that said Joe Biden should concede under no conditions, and it was Hillary Clinton's former campaign chairman who projected that if Joe Biden loses, he would recommend that California and Oregon and Washington threaten to secede from the union to change the results. The Democrats are the ones who should be pressed on whether or not they will accept a loss in November, because it doesn't sound to me like they will. TAPPER: There's a lot to fact-check in what you just said. I will just say on the first item that the FBI investigation began because of George Papadopoulos talking to an Australian diplomat. It had nothing to do with Biden or Obama, but Senator Tom Cotton from the great state of Arkansas, we thank you for joining us today.

Yeah, thanks for coming on and gaslighting our audience for the entire interview. Too bad we ran out of time before we had time to explain to them what all the lies are that you just told. Pathetic.