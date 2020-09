This is unacceptable.

During an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer referred to her as "Crazy Nancy."

He quickly noted that this is Donald Trump's name for her and that he, Cramer, has "respect for the office."

He also tried to back track on Twitter as well:

you know what i love? the president goes unchecked, calls her Crazy forever. I call it as as horrible and i am called out for doing so here. What a travesty... — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020

Twitter responded quickly:

Jim Cramer called Speaker Nancy Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” on his show. Raise your hand if you agree @CNBC should fire Cramer immediately. ✋🏼 — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) September 15, 2020

By Jim Cramer saying it, he's normalizing Trump's behavior and it shouldn't be tolerated. — David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 15, 2020

.@jimcramer “I have such reverence for THE OFFICE...” is how you said it. You’re trying to have your cake and eat it too, Marie. — haunted some blonde woman (@zandywithaz) September 15, 2020

The world heard what you said, Jim Cramer.



You said the quiet part out loud.



You disparaged the 3rd highest person in government.



The context was crystal clear.



You're not funny. You're not cute.



Resign. We're sick of the incivility!pic.twitter.com/tAAsGT7ld2 — THE G🤥P'S M🤥RAL BANKRUPTCY (@azstudigital) September 15, 2020

In a normal world, Jim Cramer would be immediately fired.



Today, he’ll be rewarded with a Trump crime syndicate job offer. — Cassandra Centeno, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@IamCassandraEsq) September 15, 2020

I have long argued that CNBC is as corrosive to our society as Fox, and here is Jim Cramer calling the Speaker of the House “Crazy Nancy” to her face. Cramer should be suspended and CNBC owes her an apology. pic.twitter.com/0GVdSqNcLe — Caitlin Legacki 🤦🏼‍♀️ (@caitleg) September 15, 2020

UPDATE: Seen in context there is no context. Unacceptable.