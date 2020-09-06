Fish Made With Crayons Come Alive!

At St. Louis Aquarium kids can design a fanciful sea creature, and then watch it come to life and swim with all the other sea creatures in a wall-sized digital aquarium [source: https://t.co/mB1oW1SyoV ] [more about Sketch Aquarium: https://t.co/r1h7rjQ203 ] pic.twitter.com/cx6TAifq4m

Sketch Aquarium:

Design a fanciful sea creature, and then watch it come to life and swim with all the other sea creatures in a wall-sized, moving aquarium projection.

Children can observe the power of their creative imagination through Sketch Aquarium. Paper and art making materials offer opportunities to design and color a sea creature. Once completed, the piece of paper is scanned, and the image is projected onto a giant virtual aquarium. Children may also touch the fish to see them swim away, or touch the virtual food bag to feed the fish.