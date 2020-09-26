Lindsey Graham Needs You

Lindsey Graham keeps going on Fox News and begging for money. He's locked in a tight race with Democrat Jaime Harrison, a race no one expected to be close, but with Graham sucking up to Trump every chance he gets, it's proving to being more than competitive.

The Lincoln Project put out this cheek little web ad, based on those tear-jerker ASPCA animal cruelty commercials with Sarah McClachlan.

Every single hour in South Carolina, Lindsey Graham is being violently out-fundraised.



But you can help stop the suffering. pic.twitter.com/9rDS5naJ4V — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 25, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on FOX just now: "My opponent will raise $100 million ... I'm being killed financially. This money is 'cuz hate my guts." pic.twitter.com/hqMIqpdUoe — The Recount (@therecount) September 24, 2020