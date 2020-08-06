Jaime Harrison: 'I Think Lindsey Graham Is Scared'

If Lindsey Graham isn't scared of losing to Democrat Jaime Harrison he probably should be by now. Harrison is well-financed, and is said to be running the most grassroots campaign South Carolina has ever seen.

A poll released today by Quinnipiac has Harrison 44 - Graham 44, backing up the poll released two days ago by Morning Consult that had Graham with a 1 point lead.

Source: WACH, Fox57

Three months away from the general election and Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison's eye is on Capitol Hill. The former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman is fighting to unseat Republican Senator Lindsey Graham this November. "Even in this current crisis, that folks realize that Lindsey Graham has been in Washington, DC for well over 25 years and he's not addressing the issues that are really important," said Harrison. A Morning Consult poll showed Tuesday the Democratic challenger trailing Graham by one percent. Seven-hundred and fifty people took the survey and marked that they would be likely to vote in the upcoming election cycle. "I think Lindsey Graham is scared. I think he's worried. I'm not in this race to play Washington's political games. I'm in this race to address the issues that people are dealing with on a day-to-day basis. And so I think we are seeing in these poll results that people are ready for a change," said Harrison. WACH FOX News also reached out to Graham's campaign team for a statement. Because this poll is conducted entirely online and excludes the opinions of numerous voters, the results are far different than what our internal polling shows. But one thing is consistent in all polling: the more voters find out about how radically liberal Jaime Harrison is, the less they support him.

You know they're in trouble when they have to resort to whining about polling methodology.

Instead of just whining, Graham's campaign should be more concerned that was once a double-digit cakewalk is now essentially tied, and that he's in a fight for his political life.

Third consecutive poll: Lindsey Graham is in trouble. https://t.co/PYPOzwKRSm — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 4, 2020