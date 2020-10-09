Jaime Harrison-Lindsey Graham Debate Tonight Scrapped After Graham Refuses To Take COVID Test

Harrison said he considered it a matter of public safety. The speculation online is that if Graham is tested and found to be positive that would delay the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The debate was supposed to happen at 7pm on Friday night.

Graham's refusal to get tested sent the hashtag #LindseyHasCOVID trending on Twitter.

Source: Post Courier



COLUMBIA — Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison will no longer debate Friday night after Harrison declined to participate unless Graham took a coronavirus test in advance and Graham denied the request. Instead of an hour-long debate, the two candidates will each participate in separate 30-minute interviews hosted by television station WSPA in Spartanburg. The decision put an end to tumultuous back-and-forth in the final 24 hours before the debate after Harrison issued a public demand Thursday night that Graham take a coronavirus test before they debated.

Why won't you take the test, Lindsey? https://t.co/dEVXUuBWqA — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 9, 2020

So Lindsey Graham was sitting next to Mike Lee recently without a mask when Lee had COVID symptoms (now officially COVID positive) and now Lindsey refuses to be tested. Do the math. #LindseyGrahamHasCovid — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 9, 2020

After Lindsey Graham’s refusal to take a simple, painless COVID test scuttled tonight’s debate, a lot of people are saying #LindseyHasCOVID



That’s just what a lot of people are saying. https://t.co/vN5YOXO1Zt — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 9, 2020

Why won’t Lindsey Graham get tested? pic.twitter.com/miRGFwbh1i — Stephen Groves (@stephengrovesjr) October 9, 2020