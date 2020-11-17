Now We Need To Know If Lindsey Graham Interfered In His Own Senate Election

Now that we've heard the story about Lindsey Graham trying to pressure Georgia's secretary of state to discount legal ballots, Twitter reacts:
There seems to be a crime in progress. @LindseyGraham should face a federal investigation for this. https://t.co/lnV9AYljSG
— Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) November 17, 2020
Based on Lindsey Graham's unethical and possibly illegal actions in Georgia regarding the count, South Carolina needs to initiate a recount immediately in to ensure that Jaime Harrison was not denied legitimate votes that Graham got "thrown out."
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 17, 2020
I wonder if the voting machines used in South Carolina were manufactured by the same company whose lobbyists donated to Mitch McConnell’s campaign.
— Pissed Off No More 😁 (@ResisterDude) November 17, 2020
There is more than sufficient predication here to open a federal investigation. Georgians & all Americans deserve to know what happened, not just be left to speculate over a matter so serious. https://t.co/ZvssvTp8cc
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 17, 2020
We all know the Lindsey Graham story is real and the fact that a sitting senator tried to interfere in an election and committed a felony can just go unpunished is an indictment of our current system.
— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 17, 2020
Just so it isn’t clear, the frivolous MAGA lawsuits and the lawyers who are leading the idiot post-election brigade is just projection for the real criminality that GOPers like Lindsey Graham, Louis DeJoy, William Barr and Moscow Mitch have done.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 17, 2020
The alleged behavior is serious, unseemly and raises legitimate questions. Whether or not any of these or other laws were broken must be investigated, but Graham’s actions have called into question his willingness to uphold the sanctity of elections.https://t.co/czvBXst7hT
— Jennifer 'the people have decided' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 17, 2020
Here's Walter Shaub, former director of the Office of Government Ethics:
Raffensperger says the message of Lindsey Graham's call was clear: "It was just an implication of, ‘Look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out.'" Graham chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees DOJ's election crimes unit. The call was inherently coercive.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 17, 2020
And here's CREW:
Under the guise of rooting out election fraud, it looks like Lindsey Graham is suggesting committing it. That is unacceptable. He should step down from his chairmanship immediately. https://t.co/TQxCiwpe4j
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) November 17, 2020
.@harrisonjaime I would demand a recount. The Georgia Republican Secretary of State said Lindsey Graham May have cheated. Demand a recount!
— CopterDoctor NOT a LOSER or SUCKER Veteran (@copter_chief) November 17, 2020