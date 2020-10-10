Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Lindsey Graham Says Blacks Can Go Far In South Carolina, As Long As They're Conservative

South Carolina's senior Senator treads dangerously into the "as long as they know their place" space.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
The odd thing about Lindsey Graham's answer here, which isn't any better in full context, is that it's completely rehearsed, that this is exactly what he meant to say. I suppose we can be thankful that at least he didn't use the word "uppity". That's progress, I guess.

Source: Newsweek

In a candidate forum with the South Carolina Senate race contenders, Senator Lindsey Graham has said he did not believe there was systemic racism in his state, insisting young black people would be safe, "as long as they're conservative."

When asked about the murder of George Floyd and others, Lindsey Graham said that "was wrong and people should pay the price," he went on to say that "what is happening in America... is a war on the police itself."

Citing Tim Scott and Nikki Haley as examples, Graham went on to say that people of color can go far in South Carolina, as long as they're not liberal.

"Do I believe that our cops are systemically racist? No. Do I believe that South Carolina is a racist state? No.," he said. "To young people of color, to young immigrants, this is a great state.

"I am asking every African-American out there, look at my record," he said, referring to how he supported historically black colleges and universities. "I care about everybody, if you are a young African-American, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state, you just need to be conservative not liberal."

And Graham's full comment, in context.

