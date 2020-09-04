Politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Pic With AR-15, Promising To Go On 'Offense' Against AOC, The Squad

"We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart," posted Greene to Facebook.
By Ed Scarce

QAnon-lovin' Greene is raffling away the lethal weapon to supporters who donate to her campaign.

Source: Forbes

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the frontrunner for a Congress seat in Georgia and professed QAnon believer whom President Trump called "a future Republican star", is raffling off her AR-15 firearm and posted a photo of herself holding the gun while saying she wanted to go on the "offense" against three female Democrats in Congress known as the "Squad."

Greene's campaign, when asked if the image was threatening violence, called the question “paranoid and ridiculous” in a statement to Forbes. “Fake news is always looking for the next conspiracy theory,” the campaign added, before telling the reporter: “Go back to bed.”

Hate America leftists want to take this country down ...

Politicians have failed this country. I’m tired of seeing...

Posted by Marjorie Taylor Greene for Congress on Thursday, September 3, 2020

UPDATE: Greene appears to have pulled the content from Facebook. No matter.

