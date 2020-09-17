Michael Steele Exasperated: 40% Of The Country Have Decided 'I'm With Stupid'

Donald Trump is literally lying to us and yet, 40% of the country looks at it and goes: ‘Yeah, I’m with stupid, '" said Michael Steele on MSNBC's The 11th Hour.

Yes, that is about the sum of things right now.

Transcript via Mediaite

BRIAN WILLIAMS: You can live your whole life and not hear a president without a sense of stewardship over the country, instead itemize deaths in states run by Democrats. That was the extraordinary part about today. Michael, a lot of his base lives in that list.

MICHAEL STEELE: They do and they don’t care. I’ve talked to enough of them over the last few days, I’m exhausted. You know at this point, it’s like save who you can save because there is only so much you can do. There is only so much you can say. The fact that we have to — we have to literally beg people to wear a mask to save their own dumb ass from getting sick, I’m sorry. To me, it is beyond the imagination.

I’m so exhausted with this president, at this point, in the face of what we see happening on college campuses right now as we turn into fall, we all knew this was coming and yet, this administration has done jack about it. This president stands at a podium today and not only contradicts his CDC director, but basically says he purgered himself under oath before Congress, because he is saying something different from Donald Trump. The CDC director is telling us the truth and Donald Trump is literally lying to us and yet, 40% of the country looks at it and goes: ‘Yeah, I’m with stupid.'

I don’t know what more you can take before you say you’ve had enough. Because my heavens, this is too much for a country to go through. I don’t know what else to say. I don’t know how many more of these conversations we can have, Brian. I don’t know, I’m a little tired of it, can we just vote right now? Can we just get this done so we can heal the country and just move on?